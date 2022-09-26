Kornbread, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Queen, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, a fan favorite queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14, has revealed she has cancer.

On Sunday, Kornbread (Demoria Elise Williams) shared her news via social media, tweeting that she had been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, a colorectal cancer.

“I’ll cut straight to the point! Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine,” she tweeted.

The drag queen, who is set to appear in the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” assured fans she is doing OK.

“I’m 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so I’ll be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!” she shared.

Kornbread said she was revealing her diagnosis to encourage others to see their doctos.

“I say this to let everyone know that no matter how young you are PLEASE GET REGULAR check ups. I’m glad I caught mine at this stage. A lot of health things will be changing for me and I’m grateful for all the support! Ready to get back to the stage again! Much love,” she concluded.

Kornbread made a splash during Season 14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” earlier this year, winning the first challenge put to the contestants. She had to withdraw from the competition several weeks later due to an ankle injury.