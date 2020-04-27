RuPaul’s DragCon Goes Digital, Will Stream This Weekend

April 27, 2020
For the first time in herstory, RuPaul’s DragCon is going digital. The two-day event will stream on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel — WoWPresents — this weekend beginning 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET.

Queens from the currently airing twelfth season, along with previous fan favorites, will be participating in “wig-snatching entertainment, exclusive Q&As, glittering performances, shoutouts, and safe-space celebration,” according to the press release.

The event replaces the physical RuPaul’s DragCon, which was supposed to be held in Los Angeles this weekend but was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RuPaul’s DragCon, which recently expanded to include events in New York City and London, is the largest drag culture gathering. BroadwayWorld reports that 100,000 attendees visited the Los Angeles and New York City conventions in 2019.

The conventions have allowed fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to connect with the show’s competitors, judges and each other. For many of the contestants — especially the ones who competed in the most recent season — it provides a fundraising opportunity as well, through the sales of merchandise and autographs.

The Season 12 queens that will at the digital DragCon include Jackie Cox, Nicky Doll and Widow Von’Du. Fan favorites Adore Delano, Alaska, Aquaria, Darienne Lake, Manila Luzon and Tammie Brown are also participating.

Check out the full list of participants below:

The event comes at a time when drag is at an all-time high in terms of exposure. In addition to “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a spin-off series called “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” premiered last Friday.”

There are also two makeover-themed series — “Dragnificent!” on TLC and “We’re Here” on HBO — as well as a Quibi series featuring Season 9 winner Sasha Velour called “Nightgowns.”

RuPaul, “Drag Race’s” creator and head judge, also had a talk show last year and the Netflix series “AJ & The Queen.” Neither was picked up.

RuPaul’s DragCon will stream May 1 and May 2 on WowPresents YouTube.

