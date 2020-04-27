RuPaul’s DragCon Goes Digital, Will Stream This Weekend
Event will stream on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel
Lawrence Yee | April 27, 2020 @ 3:20 PM
Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 3:35 PM
VH1
For the first time in herstory, RuPaul’s DragCon is going digital. The two-day event will stream on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel — WoWPresents — this weekend beginning 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET.
Queens from the currently airing twelfth season, along with previous fan favorites, will be participating in “wig-snatching entertainment, exclusive Q&As, glittering performances, shoutouts, and safe-space celebration,” according to the press release.
The event replaces the physical RuPaul’s DragCon, which was supposed to be held in Los Angeles this weekend but was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
RuPaul’s DragCon, which recently expanded to include events in New York City and London, is the largest drag culture gathering. BroadwayWorld reports that 100,000 attendees visited the Los Angeles and New York City conventions in 2019.
The conventions have allowed fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to connect with the show’s competitors, judges and each other. For many of the contestants — especially the ones who competed in the most recent season — it provides a fundraising opportunity as well, through the sales of merchandise and autographs.
The Season 12 queens that will at the digital DragCon include Jackie Cox, Nicky Doll and Widow Von’Du. Fan favorites Adore Delano, Alaska, Aquaria, Darienne Lake, Manila Luzon and Tammie Brown are also participating.
The event comes at a time when drag is at an all-time high in terms of exposure. In addition to “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a spin-off series called “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” premiered last Friday.”
There are also two makeover-themed series — “Dragnificent!” on TLC and “We’re Here” on HBO — as well as a Quibi series featuring Season 9 winner Sasha Velour called “Nightgowns.”
RuPaul, “Drag Race’s” creator and head judge, also had a talk show last year and the Netflix series “AJ & The Queen.” Neither was picked up.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "NOS4A2" Net: AMC/BBC America Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 Time: 10 p.m.
Series: "Dirty John" Net: USA Network Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 62
Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.