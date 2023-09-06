Ruschell Boone, a respected and Emmy-winning journalist for New York’s NY1, died Sunday following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 48.

The news was announced Tuesday by NY1 ancho Cheryl Wills, who in an on-air statement remembered Boone as “a member of our staff, as well as a friend and mentor to many.”

After the news was made public, ABC reporter Cefaan Kim of WABC-TV, who worked with Boone for years at NY1, paid tribute to her on Instagram.

“Ruschell Boone was a tremendous human being. Always shining. I’ll never forget how when I got my first on air break at NY1 covering Queens and she was the Queens reporter, how she supported me, guided me, mentored me. When so many others would have seen me stepping into their territory as a threat, Ruschell embraced and encouraged me. She was one of a kind. Gone too soon,” Kim wrote.

Born in Jamaica in 1975, Boone (nee West) moved with her family to New York when she was 11. Though she earned a degree in accounting from CUNY’s Baruch College, she discovered a passion for journalism as a senior and changed career paths.

She worked for CNBC in 1998 and soon after for CNN before joining NY1 in 2002, where she remained for the rest of her career.

“For someone who lived and breathed the five boroughs, NY1 was a perfect match,” the network said.

According to NY1, Boone learned she had pancreatic cancer in June 2022.

“Throughout a difficult process, Ruschell was open about her journey, sharing regular updates on social media. She made it back to the anchor desk and was joined by the mayor on her first day back,” the network said.

“She was devoted to raising awareness about cancer and other health issues. And while she was facing a constant fight of her own, Ruschell felt it was important to extend a hand and help others in their time of need,” the statement continued. “Wherever Ruschell was, she always made time to laugh, to dance and to celebrate life.”

Boone’s accolades include Best Spot News Reporting from the New York Association of Black Journalists, a Best Feature Reporting award from the New York Press Club and a New York Emmy Award for her series, “New York: Unfiltered.” She was nominated for New York Emmys four times.

According to NY1, Boone also had the distinction of being the only local news reporter to speak live to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and in fact was the person who informed the congresswoman of her underdog victory in the 2018 midterm election.

“Ruschell Boone was a legendary journalist who left an indelible impact on NYC. Ruschell was everywhere. She was often the first reporter on the scene across the city and was the person who told me I had won my first election. A major loss for NYC. She will be deeply missed,” Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday.