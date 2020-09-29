Go Pro Today

Rush Limbaugh Baselessly Says Dwayne Johnson Was Paid by China for Biden Endorsement

The conservative radio host said Johnson was “pleasing his masters in China”

| September 29, 2020 @ 4:57 PM Last Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 4:59 PM
rush limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh in 2010 (Getty Images)

Rush Limbaugh accused Dwayne Johnson of being paid by China for his endorsement of Joe Biden for president, saying the action star was just “pleasing his masters in China.”

“Dwayne Johnson’s audience, just like LeBron James and all of these current pop culture icons, it is the ChiComs who are paying them. It is the ChiComs who own them. And it is the Chinese to whom they are loyal,” Limbaugh said without evidence during his Tuesday radio show, using a derogatory term for Chinese communists or the Communist Party of China.

The conservative radio host then pointed to negative comments on Johnson’s Facebook post to claim that his endorsement “backfired” with his fans.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in Presidential Election (Video)

“Do you think he cares? I don’t think he cares. Because believe me, folks, what’s really happening here is that he’s pleasing his masters in China,” Limbaugh said. “He could’ve been silent. He could have just gone through this campaign and not announced a preference, but he’s come out and endorsed Biden.”

On Sunday, Johnson gave his first public endorsement of a presidential candidate by backing Biden and Kamala Harris. In a caption for a video featuring a conversation between Johnson, Biden and Harris, Johnson wrote, “As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.”

As of Tuesday, Johnson’s Instagram post with the endorsement has over 1.2 million likes and over 7.5 million views.

