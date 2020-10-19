Joy Behar ripped into Rush Limbaugh on Monday’s episode of “The View,” calling the conservative radio personality “friendly” in private but “racist,” “hateful” and “misogynistic” on the air.
The co-host’s criticisms came as part of a larger conversation about Republican senators who seem to be publically distancing themselves from Trump as the election draws near. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg used Republican Texas senator John Cornyn as an example, noting that Sen. Cornyn “disagrees with you-know-who privately to take care of business.”
Behar drew on her experience with Limbaugh for context, recalling a time when they worked on the same floor in the early 1990s.
“His show came on after mine on the radio, and sometimes I would see him; he was around,” she said, calling the radio host a “very friendly guy,” who “probably has a few laughs in him” and remembering a time when “he lifted me up off the ground.”
Although she said Limbaugh is “nice in private,” she had an entirely different opinion of his public persona.
“On the radio, he’s hateful, he’s racist, he’s misogynistic, and he incites very bad things, very bad behavior,” she said. “What good is it if he’s a nice guy backstage and can lift Joy Behar up into the air? It’s useless. Just like this guy Cornyn is useless.”
11 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Supermarket Sweep' to 'Weakest Link' (Photos)
Fall is the big time for broadcast, when NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox traditionally debut their most promising new dramas and comedies in hopes of kicking off the Nielsen season strong. And though there are far fewer freshman shows airing in the time of corona, the Big 4 have managed to roll out some new series (and a few acquired titles that are new to them) over the last few weeks. Click through our gallery to see how fall 2020's new series rank by premiere viewership, and check back to see the results change as more shows debut.
Rank: 11 Show: "Manhunt: Deadly Games"* Net: CBS Total Viewers: 1.570 million
*"Manhunt: Deadly Games" previously aired on Spectrum Originals earlier this year. But either way, this tally is a death sentence.
CBS
Rank: 10 Show: "Cosmos: Possible Worlds"* Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.582 million
*"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" first aired on Nat Geo Channel before making its way to broadcast television. Perhaps it should have stayed on cable.
Fox
Rank: 9 Show: "Connecting..." Net: NBC Total Viewers: 1.646 million Didn’t really connect with all that many people.
NBC
Rank: 8 Show: "neXt" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.768 million
Nah, next.
Fox
Rank: 7 Show: "The Con" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.282 million
Didn't con its way into a stellar opener.
ABC
Rank: 6 Show: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 2.871 million
Off to kind of a poor start.
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "L.A's Finest"* Net: Fox Total Viewers: 2.881 million
*"L.A.'s Finest" Season 1 already ran on Spectrum, so these numbers are...fine.
Fox
Rank: 4 Show: "Emergency Call" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.267 million Not "9-1-1," but this will do.
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "I Can See Your Voice" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.457 million
We can see the "Masked Singer" bump this Ken Jeong-hosted competition is getting.
FOX
Rank: 2 Show: "Supermarket Sweep" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.781 million
Leslie Jones-hosted revival swept into this fall's runnerup slot.
ABC
Rank: 1 Show: "The Weakest Link" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 6.067 million. The strongest of the bunch -- so far.
NBC
1 of 12
Yes, there are new fall shows this season — though not a ton of you are watching them
Fall is the big time for broadcast, when NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox traditionally debut their most promising new dramas and comedies in hopes of kicking off the Nielsen season strong. And though there are far fewer freshman shows airing in the time of corona, the Big 4 have managed to roll out some new series (and a few acquired titles that are new to them) over the last few weeks. Click through our gallery to see how fall 2020's new series rank by premiere viewership, and check back to see the results change as more shows debut.