Russell Simmons 2018 Rape Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge

A rape lawsuit filed in 2018 against music producer Russell Simmons was dismissed by a judge for falling outside the statute of limitations.

In a decision filed last Friday, L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Epstein dismissed the case because the suit was filed at least four years too late for an incident that allegedly took place in 1988. According to the ruling, the statute of limitations would have expired at the latest in 2014.

Last month, Epstein issued an order that gave the anonymous Jane Doe two weeks to file an opposition to Simmons’ motion that the case be dismissed for falling outside the statute of limitations.

“Having received no response from Plaintiff during the two weeks following the entry of that minute order; it is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that judgment is hereby entered in favor of Defendant, Russell Simmons, an individual as to Plaintiff’s entire Complaint,” the ruling said.

The $10 million suit accused Simmons of threatening the woman’s son if she didn’t have sex with Simmons and then forcibly raping the woman in a Sacramento hotel room.

At the time, Simmons — who has publicly been accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women — said he “vehemently” denied all the accusations against him.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.