‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Adds Sharlto Copley

Sharlto Copley has joined the second season of “Russian Doll” on Netflix.

Production on Season 2 of the Natasha Lyonne-led dark comedy is currently underway, but plot details and information about Copley’s character are being kept under wraps.

He joins Annie Murphy and Carolyn Michelle Smith as new cast additions for the sophomore follow-up.

Also Read: 'Schitt's Creek' Star Annie Murphy Joins 'Russian Doll' Season 2

Co-created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, the first season of “Russian Doll” premiered on Netflix more than two years ago. The eight-episode series follows Nadia (Lyonne), a woman who suffers through multiple time loops that begin the night of her birthday party and end in her death.

In addition to Lyonne, the series also stars Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Elizabeth Ashley. Guest stars on Season 1 included Chloë Sevigny, Lyonne’s “OITNB” co-star Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Lowell Bobb, Ritesh Rajan and Jocelyn Bioh.

Poehler, Lyonne and Headland all serve as executive producers on the comedy, which hails from Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment. Lyonne and Headland both write and direct the series, with Jamie Babbit also directing.

Copley is best known for his roles in “District 9,” “Elysium” and “The A-Team” reboot.

Exciting #RussianDoll News! Sharlto Copley joins previously announced new addition Annie Murphy in Season 2! pic.twitter.com/H9wSWjLoMi — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) April 12, 2021

Deadline first reported the news of Copley’s casting.

Copley is repped by WME and Fourward.