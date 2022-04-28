The family of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has demanded that the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office retract the trove of video footage it released showing the aftermath of the on-set shooting, saying it violated their right to decide what’s made public, according to reports.

Hours of bodycam footage released Monday show multiple scenarios from the chaotic aftermath, including paramedics working on Hutchins as she lay dying from a gunshot wound.

The lawyer representing Hutchins’ husband and son, Brian Parish, told the LA Times that the video violated their rights, calling for the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office to retract it.

“The first time Mr. Hutchins saw the disturbing and unsettling video footage of his dying wife lying on the church floor was on Radar Online, an internet website,” Panish said in a letter sent to the Sheriff, the Times reported.

He continued: “The potential consequences are disturbing given how information is misused on social media. We fear, for example, that this shocking footage of Andros’ mother dying may be material used by bullies to emotionally abuse him in the future.”

New Mexico law states that victims’ families have the right to review materials before released; the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says it is complying with state statutes that require disclosure of public records.

Messages sent to Panish’s office were not immediately returned Thursday.

Hutchins was killed when a prop gun wielded by Alec Baldwin went off, killing her and injuring the low-budget Western film’s director. The investigation is still ongoing.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.