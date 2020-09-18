Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday at the age of 87 due to complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, notable figures across Hollywood and the political sphere mourned the passing of the celebrated leader.

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG,” Hillary Clinton tweeted.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say ‘who knows, one day you could be HER,'” actress Mindy Kaling tweeted. “I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”

“This is a painful loss personally and politically. RBG had an incredible career. She made so much possible for so many. Her mind was unparalleled. Her heart was fierce,” writer Roxane Gay wrote. “RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is an immense loss. And the fate of the country should not rest on one woman’s shoulders however giant they were. I’m so sorry for her family and friends.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice and Feminist Icon, Dies at 87

Ginsburg, who became the second woman to serve on the highest court in the country when she was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1993, had made clear her intentions to remain on the bench as long as she was able to do the job. And in the days before her death, according to NPR, Ginsburg dictated to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, a statement: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

But the question of what will become of her seat quickly became a center of discussion on social media. Along with news of Ginsburg’s death, the phrase “No no no” was also a trending topic in political news on Twitter.

For many of us, we will have the urge to panic because we know too well what’s at stake. And it’s okay to feel what you need to feel while also remembering there is work to do. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 19, 2020

Today couldn’t be sadder. A brilliant Jurist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone. We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 18, 2020

In addition to questions of what Ginsburg’s passing could mean for the future of the Supreme Court, politicians and followers of Ginsburg’s ground-breaking work — much of which was chronicled in the 2018 film “On the Basis of Sex” — thanked Ginsburg for her work.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

Rest in power to a feminist icon and American hero! Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your service, for working well BEYOND retirement until the very end because our country needed you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. https://t.co/cQgTwuafVJ — Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice. Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for. Rest in Power. https://t.co/Vv2KzS1Ql6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2020

NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration. Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg is most notably remembered for her precedent-setting legal work, co-founding the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU and successfully arguing landmark cases before the Supreme Court concerning gender discrimination against women and men. She is survived by her two children Jane Carol Ginsburg and James Steven Ginsburg; her four grandchildren Paul Spera, Clara Spera, Miranda Ginsburg and Abigail Ginsburg; her two step-grandchildren Harjinder Bedi and Satinder Bedi; and her great-grandchild Lucrezia Spera.

