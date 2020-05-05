Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘Resting Comfortably’ After Hospitalization

The Supreme Court justice is only expected to be in the hospital for a day or two

May 5, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Getty

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday, the Supreme Court announced, but is resting comfortably and it is expected she will be released in a matter of days.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland,” a statement from the court read. “Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection.”

The statement concluded, “The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

The 87-year-old has been treated four times for cancer, most recently last August. Ginsburg, who was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

