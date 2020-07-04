Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams apologized for how he has “mistreated” women in the past, telling Daily Mail in a Friday article, “There are no words to express how bad I feel.”

In a February 2019 New York Times investigation, Adams was accused in a by seven women — including his ex-wife, “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore — of emotionally manipulative behavior and sexual abuse. The article goes on to describe a pattern of the indie rock artist using his stature as a successful artist, producer and record-company founder to offer career opportunities to young, female artists and then pursue sex.

Adams’ UK and Ireland tour was canceled and the release of his album “Big Colors” was also nixed in wake of the accusations.

In Friday’s Daily Mail statement, the indie rocker said, “There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

He went on to acknowledge that some might think he’s merely offering up “the same empty bulls— apology that I’ve always used when I was called out” but, he assures “this time it is different.”

“No amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused,” he wrote. “I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behavior, and will be for my actions moving forward.”

He concluded, “I hope that the people I’ve hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me.”

You can read his entire statement to the Daily Mail below or click here.

There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career.

All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.

I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt.

I get that and I also understand that there’s no going back.

To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bull***t apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different.

Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.

There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions.

Realizing the consequences of my actions, I took a hard look inwards and sought to find the truth behind them. What pain was I carrying myself that was so poorly and wrongly being projected onto others?

I made a promise to myself that no matter what it took, I would get to the root of these issues and finally start to fix myself so I could be a better friend, a better partner, and a better man overall.

That being said, no amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused. I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behavior, and will be for my actions moving forward.

In my effort to be a better man, I have fought to get sober, but this time I’m doing it with professional help. Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I’m learning, go hand in hand.

But I will not bore anyone with stories of my demons or use them to excuse what I’ve done. I really want to express that I’ve internalized the importance of self-care and self-work. I’m really trying.

Music is how I lay my soul bare, and in working through this, I have written enough music to fill half a dozen albums.

Some of these songs are angry, many are sad but most of them are about the lessons I’ve learned over the last few years. Those ones an expression of my deepest remorse.

I hope that the people I’ve hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me.