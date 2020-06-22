FX on Hulu got two new additions on Monday in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming “American Horror Stories” anthology and the long-in-the-works adaptation of “Y: The Last Man.”

The two join fellow upcoming FX on Hulu series “The Old Man” and “A Teacher.” The FX on Hulu — shows produced by FX Productions that are exclusive to Hulu — brand was launched in March.

Hulu made the announcements during its virtual Newfront presentation on Monday.

Also Read: 'American Horror Story' Season 10 Pushed to 2021, FX Orders Spinoff 'American Horror Stories'

Murphy’s new “AHS” anthology will feature a different horror story each episode. As for the original “American Horror Story” that is still on FX proper, the upcoming 10th season will air in 2021. Murphy told TheWrap in April his plan for “American Horror Story” Season 10 was a “weather-dependent” theme, so the inability to shoot during the summer because of COVID-19 prompted him to push the next season until next year. The previously announced cast for “AHS” Season 10 includes series newcomer Macaulay Culkin, as well as “AHS” alums Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

“Y: The Last Man” has had a troubled production, stretching back to 2015. The adaptation received a pilot order in April 2018 and the show was ordered to series in early 2019. Two months later, the drama lost both of its original showrunners, Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal, who departed over creative differences. Eliza Clark signed on to replace them two months after that. Then in early 2020, Barry Keoghan, who was to star in the lead role as Yorick Brown left the series. He was replaced by Ben Schnetzer, who joins a cast that includes Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland.

Also Read: 'AHS' Spinoff Series of Standalone Episodes in the Works, Ryan Murphy Says

The series is based on Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s award-winning DC Comics sci-fi graphic novel,

Additionally, Hulu’s upcoming comedy series starring Steve Martin and Martin Short is officially titled “Only Murders in the Building.” The series follows three New Yorkers who find they have a mutual interest in solving true crime — but limit their amateur sleuthing to only murders in their building.

Martin co-created and wrote the series with John Hoffman. The two will executive produce alongside Short and “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, as well as Jess Rosenthal.