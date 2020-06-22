Murphy’s new “AHS” anthology will feature a different horror story each episode. As for the original “American Horror Story” that is still on FX proper, the upcoming 10th season will air in 2021. Murphy told TheWrap in April his plan for “American Horror Story” Season 10 was a “weather-dependent” theme, so the inability to shoot during the summer because of COVID-19 prompted him to push the next season until next year. The previously announced cast for “AHS” Season 10 includes series newcomer Macaulay Culkin, as well as “AHS” alums Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.
“Y: The Last Man” has had a troubled production, stretching back to 2015. The adaptation received a pilot order in April 2018 and the show was ordered to series in early 2019. Two months later, the drama lost both of its original showrunners, Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal, who departed over creative differences. Eliza Clark signed on to replace them two months after that. Then in early 2020, Barry Keoghan, who was to star in the lead role as Yorick Brown left the series. He was replaced by Ben Schnetzer, who joins a cast that includes Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland.
The series is based on Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s award-winning DC Comics sci-fi graphic novel,
Additionally, Hulu’s upcoming comedy series starring Steve Martin and Martin Short is officially titled “Only Murders in the Building.” The series follows three New Yorkers who find they have a mutual interest in solving true crime — but limit their amateur sleuthing to only murders in their building.
Martin co-created and wrote the series with John Hoffman. The two will executive produce alongside Short and “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, as well as Jess Rosenthal.
14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
We’ve got good news and bad news, but not necessarily in that order…
