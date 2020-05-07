Ryan Murphy Talked Macaulay Culkin Into Doing ‘AHS’ by Promising ‘Crazy, Erotic’ Sex Scenes With Kathy Bates

“He paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play,'” Murphy tells E! News

May 7, 2020
Ryan Murphy revealed how he convinced Macaulay Culkin to join the cast of Season 10 of “America Horror Story,” and it involves the promise of some very interesting scenes with co-star Kathy Bates.

“I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work. I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in ‘Home Alone,’ I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while,” the “Hollywood” creator said in a recent interview with E! News.

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK,” Murphy continued. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told [him] the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

Also Read: Ryan Murphy Teases 'American Horror Story' Season 10 Theme With Haunting New Poster (Photo)

Culkin has done some small film and TV roles over the past few years, most recently appearing on an episode of Hulu’s “Dollface” starring Kat Dennings. His last film was 2019’s “Changeland,” a comedy written, directed by and starring Seth Green. Over the last decade Culkin has also done longer stints on shows like “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and “Robot Chicken.”

Murphy added that he’s eager to start filming with Culkin as soon as the coronavirus pandemic has settled down.

“We’re waiting for the crisis to be over because all those scripts are written and I’m excited for him to play that part. I’m excited for him to be in my world because I think…I’m gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul,” Murphy continued. “There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to.”

Also Read: 'American Horror Story' Actor Harry Hains' Cause of Death Revealed

As TheWrap previously reported, production was set to begin on Season 10 right before the industry-wide shutdown, but has now been put on hold. Murphy has said that the theme he had in mind for Season 10 was weather-dependent, so he’s debating whether to change the season’s theme or hold off on filming until next year.

“American Horror Story” has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, so Murphy definitely at least has the option to swap things around if he wants to.

As of now, the cast for Season 10, which Murphy has yet to reveal the title for, also includes “AHS” vets Sarah Paulson, Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock in addition to Culkin.

