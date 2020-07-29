Netflix has set the premiere date and released the first look images for Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched” prequel series.

Inspired by the iconic Nurse Ratched character from “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,” the series is set to premiere on Sept. 18.

Sarah Paulson stars as Mildred Ratched. See the first look images below.

Here is the official synopsis:

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Other cast members include Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Michael Douglas, producer of the 1975 Milos Forman-directed film adaptation, and Murphy are executive producers on the prequel project, written by Evan Romansky. Netflix previously handed the series a two-season, 18-episode order.

Other executive producers include Ian Brennan, Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, “Ratched” was one of the final series Murphy developed at the studio before moving over to Netflix with a rich overall deal last year.

Sarah Paulson is the iconic Nurse Ratched. From the creator of American Horror Story, get your first look at @RatchedNetflix — premiering September 18. pic.twitter.com/HqWmxel6Qr — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2020