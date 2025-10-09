Ryan Murphy’s Latest Gruesome Season of ‘Monster’ Debuts at No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

It’s officially Spooky Season, and the first Samba TV Wrap report with October viewership data does not disappoint, complete with black rabbits, bad bunnies, demon hunters, wayward youth and a “Monster” sitting at the top of the streaming chart.

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story” is the third season of the Netflix anthology series, which focuses on an infamous murderer each season. The scripted series about the serial killer might be hard for some folks to stomach, but others ate it up: 1.7 million households watched the first episode during its first weekend of availability, which helped the series debut at the top this week.

There’s more creepy Netflix fare in second place, as “Wayward” moves up one spot from last week. The limited series sees Toni Collette play the mysterious head of a school for troubled teens located in isolated rural Vermont.

Third place offers a different flavor with a good old-fashioned Mark Wahlberg-led heist flick in “Play Dirty” on Prime Video. He plays an expert thief leading a team of criminals on the heist of a lifetime with all of the twists, turns and witty dialogue that come from writer-director Shane Black.

“Tulsa King” falls to fourth this week, a two-spot drop from last week’s strong debut. The show remains a massive hit for “Paramount+,” so expect it to hang around the top of the chart for the rest of its third season.

In fourth, we find “Black Rabbit,” the high-adrenaline Netflix miniseries that topped the chart the past two weeks. It’s followed by another Netflix drama about siblings, alcohol and poor choices: “House of Guinness.”

The biblically-inspired romance “Ruth & Boaz” climbs two spots to seventh this week. It’s followed by “KPop Demon Hunters,” which adds to its record streak with a 14th consecutive week on the Top 10.

The latest season of the dating show “Love is Blind” debuts in ninth this week, capping off a block of Netflix programming.

Closing out our streaming chart is “The Naked Gun.” The Liam Neeson-led satire landed on Paramount+ just barely two months after it hit theatres back in August.

Last week’s linear chart signaled the changing of the seasons, and it’s officially Autumn now. That means “The Voice” is firmly lodged in the top spot, where it will likely remain until this 28th season wraps sometime in the winter. To prove that it means business, “The Voice” nabbed the fourth and seventh spots this week as well.

“Dancing with the Stars” is experiencing a bit of a renaissance in its 34th season, as the show has been in the top two since it debuted. It’s in second place again this week. Two of NBC’s most popular scripted shows both returned on October 1, with “Chicago Med” landing in third while “Chicago Fire” is fourth.

If you’re lost and you look, you can find an ‘80s icon in sixth place with “A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl.” The telecast proved that septuagenarians just want to have fun, too.

NBC capped a big week with the return of “Saturday Night Live” in eighth place. While Bad Bunny served as host, most of the buzz came from a surprise cameo from Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – the singing voices from “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Closing us out this week are two episodes of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.