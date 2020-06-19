Ratings: ‘Don’t’ Doesn’t Hold Up With Last Week’s Premiere

“Don’t” didn’t do nearly as well as it did last week, but paired with “Holey Moley,” which was Thursday’s top-rated show, ABC still finished in first place.

The Adam Scott-hosted physical game show dropped 33.3% from last week’s series premiere rating in the key adults 18-49 demo. The Ryan Reynolds-produced show dropped 800,000 total viewers.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Holey Moley” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/5 and 4.1 million viewers. “Don’t” at 9 got a 0.6/4 and 3.4 million viewers. At 10, “To Tell the Truth” received a 0.5/4 and 3.1 million viewers.

Also Read: How Daytime Soap Operas Are Holding Up in Pandemic Viewership - Even With Repeats

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.5 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in viewers with 3.5 million, airing all reruns.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Fox was fifth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 864,000.

For NBC, “Council of Dads” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “Blindspot” got a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers. A repeat followed.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 1.5 million viewers. At 9, “Labor of Love” got a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 476,000. “Burden of Truth” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 514,000 viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1/1 and 437,000 viewers.