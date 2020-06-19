Ratings: ‘Don’t’ Doesn’t Hold Up With Last Week’s Premiere
But ABC still finishes in first
Tony Maglio | June 19, 2020 @ 8:22 AM
Last Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 8:39 AM
ABC/Guy D'Alema
“Don’t” didn’t do nearly as well as it did last week, but paired with “Holey Moley,” which was Thursday’s top-rated show, ABC still finished in first place.
The Adam Scott-hosted physical game show dropped 33.3% from last week’s series premiere rating in the key adults 18-49 demo. The Ryan Reynolds-produced show dropped 800,000 total viewers.
ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Holey Moley” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/5 and 4.1 million viewers. “Don’t” at 9 got a 0.6/4 and 3.4 million viewers. At 10, “To Tell the Truth” received a 0.5/4 and 3.1 million viewers.
Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.5 million.
CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in viewers with 3.5 million, airing all reruns.
NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Fox was fifth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 864,000.
For NBC, “Council of Dads” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “Blindspot” got a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers. A repeat followed.
For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 1.5 million viewers. At 9, “Labor of Love” got a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 476,000. “Burden of Truth” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 514,000 viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1/1 and 437,000 viewers.
8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Don't' to 'Labor of Love' (Photos)
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.
Rank: 6 Show: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.4 million
ABC
Rank: 4 Show: "The Genetic Detective" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.2 million
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "Don't" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.2 million
ABC
Rank: 2 Show: "Game On!" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.5 million
CBS
Rank: 1Show: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
1 of 9
Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.