Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort Productions has inked a first-look deal with FuboTV Inc. for unscripted content.

The deal was described as a “multi-year partnership,” the companies announced in a joint release Monday. It will see Maximum Effort, co-founded by George Dewey in 2018, launch Maximum Effort Network, a linear channel on the sports-first live streaming platform. The company will also have a blind scripted deal with FuboTV. Maximum Effort Productions has also, as part of the deal, been granted creative control over the channel’s content. The deal also gives Maximum Effort equity from FuboTV.

“Maximum Effort’s mission is to bring people together in fun and unexpected ways and we think today’s announcement with Fubo will help do just that,” Reynolds, co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions, said in a statement. “FuboTV has taken a fresh approach to developing and delivering content in the digital age and the entire team is passionate about thinking differently and taking chances. I genuinely can’t believe Maximum Effort gets to program our own network. I am beyond excited and grateful to Fubo.”

“I am thrilled to announce FuboTV’s partnership with Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, James Toney (chief strategy officer) and Maximum Effort,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, FuboTV, said in a statement. “Ryan is not only an A-list Hollywood star but also a serial entrepreneur with a stellar track record across sports (as owner of the Wrexham soccer club), advertising, content and marketing. We plan to leverage Ryan and George’s expertise, creativity and advertiser relationships to underwrite network programming through innovative marketing partnerships that leverage Fubo’s data capabilities and interactive technology stack. Ryan and Maximum Effort have demonstrated their confidence in FuboTV and what we plan to create together through an equity agreement encompassing stock at higher than today’s trading price. We can’t wait to get started.”

“It’s so exciting to partner with Ryan, George and James to launch a new entertainment network,” Pamela Duckworth, head of original programming, FuboTV, said in a statement. “We all feel the opportunity to co-create scripted and unscripted content without the usual layers of approvals necessary at other networks will open the creative floodgates.”

Maximum Effort Productions’ three-year first-look development deal with Paramount Pictures, which was announced in May of 2021 for feature projects, is not impacted by the deal.

This news comes as Reynolds and Maximum Effort are about to launch the unscripted FX series “Welcome to Wrexham,” which documents Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of an underdog football club in a small Wales town.

On the film side, Maximum Effort made its debut with 2018’s “Deadpool 2” followed by the Reynolds vehicles “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project.” The company is also behind the upcoming Apple TV+ Christmas musical “Spirited” (starring Reynolds and Will Ferrell) and “If” in which Reynolds stars for director John Krasinski.