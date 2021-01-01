Kiernan Shipka Still Wants to Do a ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’-‘Riverdale’ Crossover

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through the series finale of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”)

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” ended without giving “Riverdale” fans the thing they’ve been begging for since Season 1: a crossover between the shows based on Archie Comics characters.

But even though Netflix’s “Sabrina” is over, “Riverdale” is still in session, meaning it would, theoretically, still be possible for Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) to appear on The CW drama. And Shipka says she’s on board to put the headband back on for an event like that.

“Yeah! If they want me, I’ll be there,” the “Sabrina” star told TheWrap. “Literally, they have my number. They know where I live. I would do anything for Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator/showrunner of ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Sabrina’] and I love the guys over on ‘Riverdale,’ so I think that would be super fun. At least for an episode! Just bop over, right? Just say, hey.”

Following the July announcement that “Sabrina’s” fourth season would be it’s last, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that if the Netflix drama had made it to Season 5, fans would have finally gotten the “Riverdale” crossover that he’s been trying to pull off for years.

“Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans,” Aguirre-Sacasa, who serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics tweeted. “Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, ‘Witch War,’ would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book…”

His tweet included an image in the style of Archie Comics’ “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” series, which featured “Sabrina” characters like Sabrina Spellman, Harvey Kinkle, Nicholas Scratch, Roz Walker and Theo Putnam getting ready for what appears to be a fight against “Riverdale’s” Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper and Cheryl Blossom. The text on the image reads, “The witches of Riverdale are coming…”

Aguirre-Sacasa has continuously talked about trying to make a true crossover between Netflix’s “Sabrina” and The CW’s “Riverdale,” managing to work in a few Easter eggs over “Sabrina’s” four-season run, but no actual appearances by Archie (played by KJ Apa) and the gang.

Of course, now that “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has ended with the death of its title character, Aguirre-Sacasa would need to find a pretty inventive way of bringing her back for a “Riverdale” crossover. But we have full faith in his abilities — and Sabrina’s.