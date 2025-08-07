Sacha Baron Cohen Praises ‘Don’t Feed the Lion’ Children’s Book on Antisemitism: ‘Fierce and Necessary’ | Exclusive

“Don’t Feed the Lion,” an upcoming middle-grade novel co-authored by CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Israeli primetime news anchor Yonit Levi, may not hit shelves until Nov. 11, but it can already has one fan speaking its praises: Sacha Baron Cohen.

In an exclusive statement to TheWrap, the Oscar-nominated entertainer and activist shared that the book — meant for readers aged 8-12 and exploring themes of identity, allyship and courage in the face of antisemitism — praised the project as “fierce and necessary.”

“When hatred is dressed up as opinion, we need stories that teach kids the difference,” Cohen said. “‘Don’t Feed the Lion’ is a fierce and necessary reminder that silence is never the answer.”

The book follows three schoolmates in Chicago who confront bullying and bigotry after a swastika appears on a school locker and a soccer star makes an antisemitic remark. Arcadia Children’s Books announced the upcoming release on Tuesday, platforming it as an effort to combat antisemitism and hate through the eyes of middle schoolers.

“When visiting libraries and bookstores in search of books about antisemitism that speak directly to young readers, we were surprised to find very few options available,” Golodryga and Levi said in a joint statement. “With the sharp rise in explicit antisemitism and hate around the world, our goal was to write a book for all readers who want to feel less alone in their identity, and for those who want to stand up against bias and discrimination with empathy and awareness.”

Golodryga is an Emmy-winning journalist and CNN’s senior global affairs analyst. She anchors “One World With Zain Asher and Bianna Golodryga” on CNN International and CNN Max. Levi, meanwhile, has anchored Israel’s primetime news program on Channel 12 for over 20 years and hosts the podcast “Unholy: Two Jews on the News.”

“Don’t Feed the Lion” is available for pre-order ahead of its nationwide release on Nov. 11.