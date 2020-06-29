Sacha Baron Cohen’s Washington Rally Prank Was Not for ‘Who Is America?’ Season 2

There are still currently no plans for a second season

| June 29, 2020 @ 11:34 AM
sacha baron cohen billy wayne ruddick jr who is america nira cain twitter truthbrary erran morad

Showtime

Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest stunt over the weekend at a far-right militia group’s rally was not done for any potential second season of “Who Is America?”

A person familiar with “Who Is America?” production told TheWrap there are still no plans for a second season of the series, which aired in 2018. Baron Cohen has previously said he was not going to do another season of the satirical series, though Showtime had previously said it would more than a welcome one if he ever changed his mind.

Baron Cohen on Saturday infiltrated the rally of a far-right militia group called 3% of Washington in Olympia, Washington, and told a series of “racist and anti-Semitic” jokes while encouraging the crowd to participate, organizers of the event said.

Also Read: 'The Comey Rule' Gets New Pre-Election Premiere Date at Showtime

Video of the incident spread rapidly, including lengthy footage of a heavily bearded bluegrass singer in overalls leading a portion of the crowd to sing along to lyrics about injecting Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci and CNN with the “Wuhan flu” — or chopping them up “like the Saudis do.”

The rally, which was billed as “March for Our Rights 3,” took place at Olympia’s Heritage Park and drew a crowd of about 500, Washington State Patrol troopers told The Olympian. In a Facebook post that was subsequently deleted, Yelm City Councilman James Blair identified the performer as Cohen, who has famously pranked right-wing political figures by dressing in disguise to satirize their views.

“Who Is America?” is a political satire series that saw Baron Cohen appear in multiple characters and often duped politicians including former Vice President Dick Cheney, Sarah Palin, Bernie Sanders, Ted Koppel, Howard Dean, disgraced Senate candidate Roy Moore and ex-congressman Joe Walsh to appear and often make themselves look bad.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Room 104 HBO
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Coroner The CW
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 59

Here’s when 58 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE