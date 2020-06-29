Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest stunt over the weekend at a far-right militia group’s rally was not done for any potential second season of “Who Is America?”

A person familiar with “Who Is America?” production told TheWrap there are still no plans for a second season of the series, which aired in 2018. Baron Cohen has previously said he was not going to do another season of the satirical series, though Showtime had previously said it would more than a welcome one if he ever changed his mind.

Baron Cohen on Saturday infiltrated the rally of a far-right militia group called 3% of Washington in Olympia, Washington, and told a series of “racist and anti-Semitic” jokes while encouraging the crowd to participate, organizers of the event said.

Video of the incident spread rapidly, including lengthy footage of a heavily bearded bluegrass singer in overalls leading a portion of the crowd to sing along to lyrics about injecting Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci and CNN with the “Wuhan flu” — or chopping them up “like the Saudis do.”

The rally, which was billed as “March for Our Rights 3,” took place at Olympia’s Heritage Park and drew a crowd of about 500, Washington State Patrol troopers told The Olympian. In a Facebook post that was subsequently deleted, Yelm City Councilman James Blair identified the performer as Cohen, who has famously pranked right-wing political figures by dressing in disguise to satirize their views.

“Who Is America?” is a political satire series that saw Baron Cohen appear in multiple characters and often duped politicians including former Vice President Dick Cheney, Sarah Palin, Bernie Sanders, Ted Koppel, Howard Dean, disgraced Senate candidate Roy Moore and ex-congressman Joe Walsh to appear and often make themselves look bad.