Safdie Brothers Sign First-Look TV Deal With HBO and A24

A24 will executive produce all projects under the deal for the “Uncut Gems” duo

| May 26, 2020 @ 10:47 AM Last Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 11:14 AM
Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie

Josh and Benny Safdie have signed a two-year first-look TV deal with HBO, which will have A24 on board as an executive producer for all series under the agreement.

A24 partnered with the Safdie brothers and their Elara Pictures banner on the duo’s breakout film “Uncut Gems” and their previous film “Good Time.” A24 will also partner with Elara on select productions outside the deal.

The deal marks the brothers’ first foray into television.

A24, meanwhile, is the studio behind HBO’s teen drama “Euphoria,” as well as Hulu’s “Ramy,” the Netflix special “John Mulaney and the Sack Bunch Lunch” and the upcoming the Apple TV+ series “Mr. Corman” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The Safdie brothers formed Elara with long time collaborators Sebastian Bear-McClard and Ronald Bronstein. Dani Bernfeld is joining the company as Partner to produce across Film & TV.

Starring Adam Sandler in a very un-Sandler role, “Uncut Gems” became a critical darling and financial success, grossing $50 million at the box office on just a $19 million budget.

The Safdie brothers are repped by WME and Lichter Grossman.

