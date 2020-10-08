SAG-AFTRA Announces Another Wave of Layoffs Due to Pandemic

SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday that it will implement a third round of cuts to its workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the actors’ guild’s employee count down to approximately 400.

The cuts will be implemented through a combination of early retirement and position eliminations. The guild says the moves are being done “to conserve resources and further strengthen the union’s fiscal position.”

“Someday, this crisis will end. For now, with cases spiking across the country and a second global surge possible this winter, we must take steps to further align expenses with anticipated revenues,” said the guild’s National Executive Director David White. “Adjusting our staff size is difficult and painful, but unavoidable. I thank each and every person for their service and dedication to SAG-AFTRA members. We will continue to maximize all of our resources and deliver on our core functions while maintaining excellent service to members and move toward a leaner and more efficient operation.”

“We must act wisely and prudently to ensure a strong union while remaining a fierce and steadfast advocate for our members who also are facing COVID-19 related challenges,” added President Gabrielle Carteris. “Our work over the last decade resulted in responsible fiscal management and consistent budget surpluses. Because of those surpluses, and with additional expense management, we are positioned to withstand the pandemic and serve our members for generations to come.”

In addition to the cuts, SAG-AFTRA has announced an extension to the dues relief program implemented at the start of the pandemic. Through the program, financially struggling members can apply for an extension of the due date for payment of dues and an installment plan for those payments. Late fees will also be waived for the upcoming dues period in November. Members must pay each of the two installment payments by Jan. 4 and April 2 of next year. Late fees will not resume until May 2021.