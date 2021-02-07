SAG-AFTRA Bars Donald Trump From Readmission Into Guild

The SAG-AFTRA National Board has passed a resolution barring Donald Trump from applying for readmission to the actors’ guild as part of a scheduled meeting this weekend.

Following news this past week that the SAG-AFTRA national board had approved a disciplinary hearing against him, Trump sent a letter to its president, Gabrielle Carteris, attacking her leadership and announcing that he would be resigning from the guild. The resolution barring Trump from readmission cited the same grounds as the initial motion for the disciplinary hearing, which a statement from the guild described as “his antagonism of the union’s journalist members and disregard for the values and integrity of the union.”

“Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step,” Carteris said in a statement. “It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all.”

SAG-AFTRA’s announcement comes a day before Trump is set to face his second impeachment trial following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of his supporters that left five people dead. In both the guild’s resolution and the Articles of Impeachment passed by the House of Representatives last month, Trump was accused of inciting the attack with insurrectionary rhetoric and unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.

In his letter to SAG-AFTRA, Trump bragged about the movie and television appearances he had been in since becoming a SAG and AFTRA member in 1989, including “Home Alone 2” and “Saturday Night Live,” and said that the guild had “done nothing for him” and that he no longer wished to be associated with it.

In response, the guild simply said, “Thank you.”