SAG-AFTRA Board Unanimously Decides to Put Strike Authorization Vote to Members

On Wednesday, the national board of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists voted unanimously to ask members for an authorization to go on strike if the guild is unable to reach a new deal with studios.

“For the first time in a very long time, our member leadership stands in solidarity at the negotiating committee and the National Board levels on moving forward with a strike authorization. We must get all our ducks in a row should the need present itself,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. “The prospect of a strike is not a first option, but a last resort. As my dad always says, ‘Better to have and not need than to need and not have!’ Therefore, I implore eligible members to follow the leads of both the negotiating committee and the National Board with an unprecedented show of solidarity and make three a charm with an emphatic ‘yes’ for a strike authorization vote!”

While unanimity among SAG-AFTRA’s board is no guarantee that rank and file membership will agree to a strike, the decision to ask for authorization comes amid a high degree of support in the guild for the ongoing writers’ strike.

Members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike at midnight on May 2, when talks between the groups broke down and their previous contract expired. The next day, WGA members and leaders held a rally at the Shrine in Los Angeles where they were joined by members of 6 other Hollywood unions, including SAG-AFTRA and the Directors Guild of America.

