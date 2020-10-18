SAG-AFTRA Actors Equity

SAG-AFTRA Files Complaint Against Actors Equity as Live Show Taping Dispute Escalates

by | October 18, 2020 @ 12:36 PM

“Let us be very clear: this is a last resort,” guild heads Gabrielle Carteris and David White write as they seek mediation from the 4As and the AFL-CIO

The dispute between SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity over who represents actors when it comes to tapings of live shows is escalating, as SAG-AFTRA has filed a formal complaint requesting a mediator from the Associated Actors and Artistes of America (4As).

“It is with heavy hearts that we file a formal complaint and request for a mediator in our jurisdictional dispute,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White said in a memo released on Saturday. “Let us be very clear: this is a last resort. We tried negotiation, but Actors’ Equity Association refused our waiver and walked away from talks with no notice.”

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

