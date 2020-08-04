Coronavirus in Los Angeles

Mario Tama / Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA Has Laid Off Over 100 Employees Since Start of Pandemic

by | August 4, 2020 @ 3:49 PM

More than 21% of union’s staff let go since April

The impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on Hollywood labor continue to take form as the number of SAG-AFTRA employees laid off crossed 100 this week, according to state filings.

Notices sent by the actors guild to the California and New York labor departments show that 108 employees — roughly 20% of its total workforce — have been permanently laid off, with 60 coming from SAG-AFTRA’s Los Angeles headquarters. The guild’s New York headquarters laid off 38 employees back in May, with an additional 10 layoffs expected by the end of this week.

The layoffs have been anticipated by the guild for months, dating back to the release of its annual budget on April 30. Expecting severe losses in revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down much of the entertainment industry, SAG-AFTRA leadership said that its budget for the 2021 fiscal year would “remove redundant positions” and furlough any employees whose work has been eliminated by production shutdowns.

Also Read: NBCUniversal Begins Layoffs Ahead of Another 2020 Reorganization

A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA said that the guild had attempted to keep layoffs to a minimum during the early months of the pandemic but was forced to make many permanent after a new surge of COVID-19 infections in July diminished the chance that productions could resume nationwide.

While some Hollywood blockbusters have resumed filming overseas and a limited number of film and television productions have tentatively restarted in some areas of the country, tens of thousands of SAG-AFTRA members remain out of work as the pandemic drags into a fifth month.

Layoffs are also happening at major media companies like NBCUniversal, which announced this week that it would cut up to 10% of its workforce. Creative Artists Agency last week became the latest agency to announce deep furloughs and layoffs, cutting 90 agents and executives while furloughing approximately 275 assistants and staff. Other major agencies like WME, ICM Partners and UTA have also announced layoffs earlier this summer.

Thom Geier contributed to this report.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Herman Cain Getty Images
1 of 31

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Paramount Lot

Why Paramount Has Sold Off 4 Films Already This Year
Walking Dead

AMC Networks’ U.S. Ad Sales Drop 14.6% in Q2 With Delayed ‘Walking Dead’ Finale, ‘World Beyond’ Premiere
President Donald Trump Departs White House For Florida

Journalist Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Covering Trump’s Florida Trip
City So Real

Nat Geo Acquires Steve James’ ‘City So Real’ Docuseries, Adds Episode About COVID-19 and George Floyd Protests
Joe Scarborough Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to GOP: ‘Do Your Job,’ Hold Trump Accountable for Pandemic Response (Video)
Russell Westbrook - NBA

Ratings: NBA on ABC Bounces Over a Bunch of Reruns – and 2 Imported Premieres on The CW
The Young and the Restless

‘The Young and the Restless’ Sets Return Date With Episodes Filmed During Pandemic
Ellen DeGeneres

Former ‘Ellen’ Producer Says Host Was Aware of Abuses Amid ‘Culture of Fear’
Paul Telegdy, Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Pearlstine

What Did NBC, Warner Bros, Ellen DeGeneres and the LA Times Not Get About the #MeToo Movement?

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ Boosts Slowly Recovering Chinese Box Office
tiktok logo

Microsoft Pauses Talks to Buy TikTok After Trump Suggests Total US Ban (Report)
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE