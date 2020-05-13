Former LA County Health Commissioner Joins SAG-AFTRA Commission on Restarting Production

Dr. Jonathan E. Fielding, a former director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, has joined SAG-AFTRA’s Blue Ribbon Commission on COVID-19 safety, the actors guild announced on Wednesday.
Fielding, a graduate of the Harvard School of Medicine, has worked in major public health positions in both Los Angeles and Washington. In addition to serving for 16 years as LACDH director, he also served as a member of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ National Health Security Strategy Committee, which provides a vision for preventing and responding to national health security threats. He was the long-serving chair of the Task Force on Community Preventive Services appointed by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He currently serves as a professor at the University of California Los Angeles Schools of Public Health and Medicine.
Fielding joins a team at SAG-AFTRA that is working to create a list of comprehensive safety protocols concerning COVID-19 for when film and television production is allowed to resume. Hollywood studios and unions have been communicating with each other and with epidemiologists for several weeks about new guidelines that would allow projects to resume while taking social distancing and infection prevention into account.
SAG-AFTRA says that Fielding will examine all known information about the virus and best preventative measures from leading global health organizations as well as the latest safety protocols from labor groups and safety representatives from studios and networks. His findings will be included as part of the blue ribbon commission’s advisories to SAG-AFTRA leadership, which will then be shared with other unions and studios. Among the measures set to be examined are pre-production testing, rigorous sanitation measures, and limiting exposure by cast and crew outside production.
“Our goal is to create a comprehensive and practical framework for returning safely to work,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David P. White. “Our members, like all others in the industry, want to get back to earning a living doing what they love: providing the stories and news that entertain and inform audiences around the globe. We are very pleased to have Dr. Fielding join us as a leading partner and guide in this process.”
“COVID 19 remains a most serious health threat to all those who want and need to return to work. Therefore developing guidelines to safeguard people’s health as they work is a critical element of reopening this important industry,” added Fielding.
All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.
Closed: "Hangmen"
Martin McDonagh’s new comedy, starring Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones"), announced March 20 it would not reopen after playing 13 preview performances ahead of an expected March 19 official opening.
Closed: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The revival of Edward Albee's classic drama, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had played just nine preview performances before Broadway went dark. With the scheduled April 9 official opening off the table, producers decided to close the show on March 21.
Postponed: "Flying Over Sunset"
The new musical by composer Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal," pictured), lyricist Michael Korie ("Grey Gardens") and book writer James Lapine ("Into the Woods") was scheduled to begin performances on March 12 ahead of an official April 16 opening. On March 24 the Lincoln Center Theater announced the show's opening would be pushed to the fall.
Postponed: "Birthday Candles"
Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and Andre Braugher, was due to begin performances in early April. But on March 25, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it would open this fall instead.
Postponed: "Caroline, or Change"
Roundabout also delayed the opening of its revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical "Caroline, or Change," starring Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. The show had been set for an April 7 opening at Studio 54.
Postponed: "How I Learned to Drive"
Manhattan Theatre Club announced on April 7 it was postponing a Mary-Louise Parker-led revival of "How I Learned to Drive" to the 2020-21 season. The Pulitzer-winning drama, with David Morse as co-star, was due to open April 22, just before the cutoff for this year's Tony Awards.
Closed: "Beetlejuice"
The Tony-nominated musical was being evicted from the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6 (even though ticket sales had dramatically improved over the fall and winter). Now producers are hoping to find a new theater when Broadway opens up, though there's no guarantee that will happen. The adaptation of Tim Burton's 1988 movie played played 27 previews and 366 regular performances.
Postponed: "Plaza Suite"
A new revival of Neil Simon's comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will now play March 19, 2021 through July 18, 2021. The show had been expected to begin previews at the Hudson Theater on March 13, the day after theaters were shut down.
Postponed: "MJ"
The new Michael Jackson musical, starring Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as the late King of Pop, had been planning to begin performances in July for an August opening. But now it's pushed back its debut to next spring, with a new opening night set for April 15, 2021.
Postponed: The Tony Awards
Since there's no word yet on when Broadway performances might resume, the Broadway League on March 25 indefinitely postponed this year's Tony Awards, which had been scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.
