SAG-AFTRA Members Overwhelmingly Approve 2025 Broadcast TV Code

By an overwhelming margin, SAG-AFTRA members nationwide have approved the 2025 broadcast television code, which covers recorded and live programming throughout the broadcast day.

The code was ratified by 96.48% of members who voted, with just 3.52% voting against.

In a statement Wednesday, the guild laid out the gains made in the new contract, among them:

A general wage increase of 3.5% in year one, 3% in year two, and 3% in year three — a compounded increase of 9.8% over the term — with additional targeted increases for specific performer categories.

An increase of 1 percentage point to the benefit plan contribution rate and a reallocation of existing contributions that together effectively raise the AFTRA Retirement Fund contribution rate by 3.3 percentage points, adding vital resources to strengthen members’ retirement security

A commitment to adopt future artificial intelligence terms secured in the upcoming 2026 TV/Theatrical Agreement negotiations into the Network Television Code.

High-budget non-dramatic entertainment programs made for SVOD will now be subject to the minimum terms of the Network Television Code.

Heightened protections for young performers, including background checks for individuals that supervise or teach minors, education requirements for emancipated minors, and confirmed access to video/audio feeds for parents/guardians.

Broadcasters on specific sports events on streaming platforms will now be covered.

Best efforts requirement to use intimacy coordinators for scenes involving nudity or simulated sex and provide 48-hour advance notification to background performers when nudity or simulated sex will be required.

Better rates for dancers on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Increased payments for singers who multi-track or sweeten three times or more in a session.

Performers will now be provided with information for requesting disability accommodations no later than the first day of employment.

“We’ve locked in meaningful gains for performers across all categories, while building a foundation for future victories on critical issues like artificial intelligence. I’m especially proud of the progress we’ve made on protections for young performers, hair and makeup equity, and the use of intimacy coordinators, all of which reflect our union’s values and vision for the future,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement after the vote.

“This agreement increases wages, establishes critically needed funding to protect retirement benefits, and secures any future A.I. safeguards bargained with the AMPTP across live and recorded television. My thanks go to the Network Television Code Negotiating Committee, led by Chair Keri Tombazian, and our outstanding staff, including lead negotiator Ray Rodriguez, for their dedication and expertise in delivering a contract that meets the needs of performers now and in the years to come,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said.