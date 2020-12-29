Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and just hours after state officials said that the stay-at-home order for Southern California will remain in effect indefinitely, SAG-AFTRA told members Tuesday night that “most” film and TV productions will stay on hiatus through at least the middle of January.

Across the Los Angeles area, hospitals are at zero capacity with ICUs full, with some reporting that they’ve had to turn gift shops into makeshift rooms and even turn patients away. And at least 5 area hospitals are reporting problems delivering oxygen to patients due to the huge spike in demand caused by a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

Those realities were cited by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White in a letter to members Tuesday night, posted to the guild’s website. “This is deeply concerning to us all and we have taken immediate action to connect with our epidemiologists and public health experts regarding the surge in cities across the nation,” they wrote.

“Most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later. This means that the number of our member performers working on sets right now is reduced. Our safety protocols ensure appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production,” the letter continued.

Carteris and White said SAG-AFTRA is in “close contactwith our sister unions and guilds, the industry, our expert epidemiologists, industrial sanitation specialists, public health officials, member leaders and staff” in order to ensure safe working conditions for members when work resumes.

The letter also urges members to “remain vigilant and adhere to the safety principles,” including universal wearing of masks and hygienic practices like washing hands.

Wishing you and yours a safe and joyful New Year.

In unity,

Gabrielle Carteris SAG-AFTRA President

David White SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director