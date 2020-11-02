Older Actors in Hollywood COVID-19

Tensions Simmer Over SAG-AFTRA Health Care Plans

by | November 2, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

Actors Fund and MPTF can help some older actors find substitutes for the guild health plan they are losing. But some say SAG-AFTRA isn’t getting the word out

The fight over health care for retired members of SAG-AFTRA continues to broil, with tension and confusion mounting over drastic changes underway to cut costs amid the pandemic.

The Actors Fund and the Motion Picture & Television Fund have stepped in to offer aid to those who need help finding a substitute for their guild health care coverage. But many retirees might not even know these programs exist, while others accuse actors guild leadership of misleading members about all the available options, in favor of the Medicare marketplace the guild has partnered with through this process.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

