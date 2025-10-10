SAG-AFTRA’s Sean Astin Condemns Sora 2’s ‘Opt-Out’ Copyright Model: ‘Threatens the Economic Foundation of Our Entire Industry’

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland took OpenAI and its new Sora 2 to task in a memo to union members on Thursday, saying that the Sam Altman-led platform’s “opt-out” copyright model “threatens the economic foundation of our entire industry.”

Their memo also came hot on the heels of mounting fears around AI “actress” Tilly Norwood’s implications on human performers. And as union leadership, they broke down the ways in which SAG-AFTRA is continuing to advocate for clear and swift tech regulation in Hollywood.

“The public release of Sora 2 and its remarkably advanced capabilities excited some observers. For many more of us, this lightning-fast technological evolution brings profound concern,” the memo reads. “OpenAI’s decision to honor copyright only through an ‘opt-out’ model threatens the economic foundation of our entire industry and underscores the stakes in the litigation currently working through the courts. If A.I. companies can shift the burden to rightsholders to opt out, what does copyright really mean? Opt-out isn’t consent — let alone informed consent. That’s why SAG-AFTRA fights for opt-in approaches. No one’s creative work, image, likeness or voice should be used without affirmative, informed consent. Anything less is an unjustifiable violation of our rights.”

The pair gave credit to Sora 2’s “cameo” function, however, which allows users to create digital replicas themselves and opt into its reuse on the service.

Astin and Crabtree-Ireland additionally lambasted Tilly Norwood, a digital generation being promoted as a buzzy AI actress for talent studios to sign.

“Tilly Norwood is not a person. It’s a synthetic construct generated by software trained on the work of countless professional performers, real human beings, whose work was taken without permission, without credit and without compensation,” they said.

You can read the full memo here.

More to come …