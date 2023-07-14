We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

SAG-AFTRA Strike Day 1: Famous Faces and Head-Turning Signs at the Picket Lines

Actors Josh Gad, Clark Gregg and more joined the labor action

| July 14, 2023 @ 12:37 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Members of the Hollywood actors SAG-AFTRA union walk a picket line with screen writers outside of FOX Studios on the first day of the actors’ strike which piles on top of the Hollywood writers WGA union strike, now in the 11th week, on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Members of the Hollywood actors SAG-AFTRA union walk a picket line near an image of "Don't Forget the Lyrics" host Niecy Nash outside of FOX Studios on the first day of the actors' strike on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Day 1 of the SAG-AFTRA strike has brought many actors to the picket lines following union president Fran Drescher’s impassioned speech about what drove them to streak for a better deal. With pickets starting in Los Angeles and New York City, actors and actresses have followed through on vows to be there once the strike began. The double strike includes the writers in the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike for more than 70 days.

 

Creative signs and famous faces abound on the picket lines, whether directly related to the various unions or from sister unions. Here are some glimpses of the SAG Strike on Day 1:

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (C) joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA members as they picket outside Netflix offices on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Union president Fran Drescher rallied outside of Netflix's offices on the first official day of the SAG strike.

Josh Gad and Rory O'Malley join SAG-AFTRA and WGA members as they walk the picket line outside Fox Studios on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Actors Josh Gad and Rory O'Malley picketed near Fox Studios on Day 1.

Clark Gregg speaks to members of the media at the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Actor Clark Gregg has also joined the picket lines.

Members of the Hollywood actors SAG-AFTRA union walk a picket line with screenwriters outside of FOX Studios on the first day of the actors' strike on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Signs from actors and writers alike continue to bring pithy messages to the picket lines.

TheWrap

A clever play on Amazon Prime's logo, even flipping the Prime Video arrow upside down in a frown versus it's normal smile shape.

Members of of SAG-AFTRA Join the WGA on Strike In Los Angeles, picketing outside Paramount Studios, CA on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images

One of the major points of contention for actors is AI, which this sign captures.

sag-aftra picket line day 1
Getty Images

Fox Studios in Los Angeles was also the scene of picket lines of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA unions.