Day 1 of the SAG-AFTRA strike has brought many actors to the picket lines following union president Fran Drescher’s impassioned speech about what drove them to streak for a better deal. With pickets starting in Los Angeles and New York City, actors and actresses have followed through on vows to be there once the strike began. The double strike includes the writers in the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike for more than 70 days.
Creative signs and famous faces abound on the picket lines, whether directly related to the various unions or from sister unions. Here are some glimpses of the SAG Strike on Day 1:
Getty Images
Union president Fran Drescher rallied outside of Netflix's offices on the first official day of the SAG strike.
Getty Images
Actors Josh Gad and Rory O'Malley picketed near Fox Studios on Day 1.
Getty Images
Actor Clark Gregg has also joined the picket lines.
Getty Images
Signs from actors and writers alike continue to bring pithy messages to the picket lines.
TheWrap
A clever play on Amazon Prime's logo, even flipping the Prime Video arrow upside down in a frown versus it's normal smile shape.
Getty Images
One of the major points of contention for actors is AI, which this sign captures.
Getty Images
Fox Studios in Los Angeles was also the scene of picket lines of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA unions.