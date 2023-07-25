SAG-AFTRA Strike to Host Star-Studded ‘Rock the City’ Times Square Rally

The “Rock the City for a Fair Contract” rally kicks off Tuesday in Times Square Pedestrian Plaza with Bryan Cranston, Christine Baranski and more NYC A-listers

Christian Slater and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland join SAG-AFTRA members and supporters protest as the SAG-AFTRA Actors Union Strike continues in front of Paramount at 1515 Broadway on July 19, 2023 in New York City (Credit: Getty Images)

SAG-AFTRA is hosting a star-studded rally Tuesday out of Manhattan’s Times Square with NYC A-listers like Bryan Cranston, Christine Baranski and Matt Bomer leading the charge.

The “Rock the City for a Fair Contract” rally will begin at Times Square Pedestrian Plaza at 9:30 a.m. ET, the union announced Monday evening. T-shirts, buttons and stickers will be available while supplies last, the union’s release said.

In addition to the stars of “Your Honor,” “The Good Fight” and Showtime’s upcoming “Fellow Travelers,” other rally attendees named on the release include “Yellowjackets” star Lauren Ambrose, Steve Buscemi, Tituss Burgess, Liza Colón-Zayas, Gregory Diaz, Jennifer Ehle, Nancy Giles, Danai Gurrira, Jill Hennessy, Marin Hinkle, Stephen Lang, Arian Moayed, Wendell Pierce, Christian Slater, Corey Stoll and Merritt Wever.

Joining them will be SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland; the union’s secretary-treasurer Joely Fisher; New York president Ezra Knight; and executive director New York local, labor policy and international affairs Rebecca Damon.

Local labor leaders Lowell Peterson, WGAE executive director; Mario Cilento, NYS AFL-CIO president; and Vincent Alvarez, NYC CLC president, will also be at the rally.

Those interested in viewing the rally in real time can tune into the event’s livestream here.

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA decided to join the picket line with the WGA to strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) while negotiating for better a fair share of streaming revenues, increased compensation to match inflation rates and adequate, industry-wide protections against the use of generative artificial intelligence.

Hollywood Solidarity March WGA Unite
