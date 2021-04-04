SAG Awards 2021: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards are being broadcast on Sunday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

Over the past decade, about 85 percent of SAG Awards winners in the film categories have gone on to win the Academy Award. Five times in those 10 years, all four of the SAG winners have repeated at the Oscars.

While the SAG ensemble award for film is considered an indicator that a film could have enough support to win the Oscar for Best Picture, its winner has only gone on to win Best Picture five times in the last 10 years, and 12 times in 25 years – including wins for “Parasite” last year and “Spotlight” in 2016, both of which were key to positioning those films as strong Oscar contenders.

Because of the difficulty of staging an awards show during the pandemic, SAG turned the usual live and in-person two-hour ceremony into a virtual, pre-taped one-hour show. Winners were announced during private tapings with the nominees on Wednesday and Thursday, with everyone involved in those tapings signing nondisclosure agreements to keep the results secret until the broadcast.

SAG is now the third of the four major guilds to give out its awards. “Nomadland” won the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards, while “Promising Young Woman” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won at the Writers Guild Awards.

Prior to the broadcast, SAG announced that its stunt awards went to “Wonder Woman 1984” for film and “The Mandalorian” for TV.

The show did not have a host. It interspersed the 13 awards presentations with comedy bits.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are indicated with *WINNER.

FILM CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Steven Yeun – “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Coleman – “The Father”

Youn Yuh-Jung – “Minari”

Helena Zengel – “News of the World”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett – “Miss America”

Michaela Cole – “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington – “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Sterling K Brown – “This is Us”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Rege Jean – “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”

Olivia Coleman – “The Crown”

Emma Corin – “The Crown”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Dan Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Chrstina Applegate – “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini – “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

STUNT CATEGORIES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”‘

“Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984” *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian” *WINNER

“Westworld”