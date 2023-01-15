The Palm Springs International Film Festival announced winners for this year’s event, with “Saint Omer,” the charged courtroom drama that is the French selection for this year’s Oscars, taking the top prize for International Feature.

Oscar-qualifying films were celebrated at the high-profile yearly festival, with 134 films having been screened from 64 countries. In addition to the “Saint Omer” win, acting honors went to Ali Junejo from “Joyland,” Pakistan’s LGBTQ+-centered official entry, and Oksana Cherkashyna for the war drama “Klondike” from Ukraine. Mubi’s acclaimed drama “Alcarràs” claimed the screenwriting award and the documentary award went to the Canadian rape justice feature “To Kill a Tiger.”

Below is a list of all of the jury winners from the Palm Springs International Film Festival:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year

“Saint Omer” (France), Director: Alice Diop

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature Film

Ali Junejo from “Joyland” (Pakistan)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film

Oksana Cherkashyna from “Klondike” (Ukraine)

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay

“Alcarràs” (Spain), Screenwriters Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró

Best Documentary Award

“To Kill a Tiger” (Canada), Director: Nisha Pahuja

New Voices New Visions Award

“The Damned Don’t Cry” (France/Belgium/Morocco), Director: Fyzal Boulifa

Ibero-American Award

“Chile ’76” (Chile/USA), Director: Manuela Martelli

Young Cineastes Award

“Riceboy Sleeps” (Canada), Director: Anthony Shim

Local Jury Award

“Liquor Store Dreams” (USA), Director: So Yun Um

MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award

“Dirty Difficult Dangerous” (France/Italy/Lebanon/Saudi Arabia/Qatar), Director Wissam Charaf