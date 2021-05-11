Sally Buzbee Named Executive Editor of The Washington Post

Sally Buzbee has been named executive editor of The Washington Post, succeeding Martin Baron.

Publisher Fred Ryan made the announcement to the newspaper’s staff on Tuesday. She becomes the first woman to lead the 144-year-old news organization.

Buzbee is currently the executive editor and vice president of the Associated Press.

“The Post has such a rich journalistic legacy, and such a terrific staff,” Buzbee said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s exciting to join this organization at a time of growth and innovation.”

Ryan said that Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder who owns The Post, was in “total agreement” with her selection after they both interviewed her.

More to come…