Salma Hayek Signs First Look Deal With HBO Max

HBO Max announced on Thursday that it has signed a two-year first look deal with Oscar-nominated actress and Golden Globe-winning producer Salma Hayek through her production label, Ventanarosa.

As part of the collaboration, Hayek will first bring projects to HBO Max for potential development. Jose Tamez, President of Ventanarosa, serves as her producing partner and Siobhan Flynn is their head of production and development.

“We are delighted to welcome the exceptionally multitalented powerhouse Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa into the HBO Max family,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “Ventanarosa has a history of bringing the most lively and rich stories to life and we are eager to hear all of the wonderful ideas that will be borne out of this partnership,” added Joey Chavez, EVP of original drama for the new streaming service.

“We are thrilled to be joining HBOMAX and Warner Media. Their team of passionate, talented and open-minded executives are a great support in our mission to make high quality global television that explores and celebrates diversity and inclusivity,” said Hayek.

Hayek earned an Oscar nomination in 2003 for her performance as artist Frida Kahlo in the biopic “Frida,” which she produced with Tamez through Ventanarosa. She has also won a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy TV Series as producer of the ABC series “Ugly Betty” and an Emmy for Best Direction of a Family Movie for the TV film “The Maldonado Miracle.”

Hayek’s recent work includes lead roles Miguel Arteta’s 2017 social drama “Beatriz at Dinner” and 2020 comedy “Like a Boss,” as well as executive producer on the Mexican Netflix crime drama “Monarca.” She is part of the ensemble cast of the upcoming Marvel Studios film “Eternals,” which will be released next year, and is producing a biopic on Evita Peron based on the novel “Santa Evita” with Ventanarosa and Fox Latin America. Hayek is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.