Sam Keeley Cast as John Finlay in Peacock’s Joe Exotic Series

Sam Keeley has joined Peacock’s upcoming “Joe Exotic” scripted limited series and play the role of John Finlay.

Finlay was one of Joe’s husbands, who grows disillusioned as Joe grows more obsessive. Nat Wolff will play Travis Maldonado, Joe’s other husband. Both were featured on Netflix’s hit “Tiger King” docuseries last year and in the Wondery podcast that serves as the basis for the Peacock scripted adaptation.

Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Kate McKinnon stars in the series as Carole Baskin, alongside John Cameron Mitchell as Schreibvogel. Brian Van Holt will play John Reinke.

Etan Frankel is writer and executive producer on the series under his overall deal with UCP. McKinnon serves as executive producer along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. Justin Tipping will direct the first four episodes.

Keeley most recently starred in Ron Howard’s “68 Whiskey” on Paramount Network.

Keeley is represented by UTA and 42 in the UK.