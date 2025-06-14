Sam Rockwell Got His Head Shaved By Demi Moore and a Few Strippers Before Dropping Out of ‘G.I. Jane’ | Video

Sam Rockwell may have dropped out of “G.I. Jane” but he got a good story before he did.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night, Rockwell remembered a party thrown by “G.I. Jane” star Demi Moore for everyone cast as a Navy Seal in the film – which he was at the time. The actor ended the night with a shaved head.

“Demi Moore had just done ‘Striptease,’ the movie, and she got a strip joint, and she got all the strippers and the Navy Seals and the actors and got us drunk on tequila,” Rockwell said. “And they shaved our heads — the strippers and Demi shaved our heads, and we got drunk with the Navy Seals and got lap dances.”

Kimmel was shocked the actor would bow out of the movie after that. Rockwell explained that the movie involved so much time in the water and he was “really skinny at the time,” that he ended up experiencing “early hypothermia.” That and one other thing.

“I missed my girlfriend and I wanted to get out of there, so I did the boot camp, and then I split,” he said.

Despite dropping out of the film, there was no bad blood between himself and “G.I. Jane” director Ridley Scott. The two eventually worked together when Rockwell was cast in “Matchstick Men” in 2003.

Rockwell is considered a shoe-in for Emmy season in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. He appeared as Frank – the estranged friend of Walton Goggins’ character Rick in “The White Lotus” Season 3. His partner Leslie Bibb also starred in the season as Kate.

You can watch the interview in the video above.