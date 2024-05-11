Celebrities and media icons weren’t the only people paying tribute to beloved KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin following news of his sudden death Friday at 64. The Santa Monica pier paid tribute to Rubin on Friday night with a light display on the attraction’s iconic Ferris wheel.

Watch it below now:

The Santa Monica Pier honors KTLA's Sam Rubin pic.twitter.com/mITMOYJwUq — KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News (@KTLAWeekendAM) May 11, 2024

Rubin, who worked for KTLA since 1991, died at his home, after suffering a fatal heart attack on Friday.

An institution of Los Angeles local news and a multiple award-winning journalist, he was a co-founder of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, now one of the largest organizations of film and television critics in the United States. Rubin also ran the TV production company SRE Inc.

Following news of his death, tributes poured out from celebrities who knew him.

“His smile and his genuine excitement for all things Hollywood ever present. In nervous situations he was a buoy of kindness. I will miss him,” Kiefer Sutherland said.

“I can’t quite process him being gone,” said “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig, who added that he was “devastated by this news.” He continued, ” I truly loved Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general. He was the best… So sad. RIP Sam. Love you, pal.”

Read more tributes here.