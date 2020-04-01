Samantha Bee Hilariously Explains Why Women Are Disproportionately Impacted by the Pandemic (Video)

“Full Frontal” host is not pleased with attempts to limit abortion in some states

| April 1, 2020 @ 8:02 PM Last Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 8:41 PM

Wednesday’s “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” took a close look at how the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are being disproportionately felt by women — and in the process provided a hilarious analogy explaining the problem to men in a way they can understand.

In the episode, Bee ran down multiple problems specific to women: That nurses, more than 80% of whom are women, are very vulnerable to exposure to COVID-19; that women are more likely to work in jobs that have been shut down by the pandemic; and that pregnant women are facing new health risks and restrictions.

One thing that Bee wanted to call particular attention to is the problem of Republican governors using coronavirus as an excuse to essentially shut down all abortions in their states by declaring providers aren’t essential. Bee specifically noted how Texas abruptly canceled 150 abortions. Then came the analogy.

“If you’re, say, a dude and you can’t quite empathize, let me put this in terms you can understand,” Bee began. “Imagine driving hours to see your favorite band. Which, if you’re a middle aged white guy, I assume is Pearl Jam. It’s the only chance you’ll ever have to see Pearl Jam play live. And if you don’t get to see Pearl Jam play live now, your life will never be the same.

“But then, when you finally get to the concert,” Bee continued, “Pearl Jam refuses to go on. You’re devastated. And then, Eddie Vedder forces you to have a baby.”

“You’d be like, ‘Not cool, Eddie Vedder,'” Bee joked.

Bee went on to discuss the health risks of black market abortions, and the risks faced by victims of domestic abuse who can’t leave their homes. But, she added, “COVID-19 hasn’t created new problems for women, it’s just exacerbated the old ones.”

Watch the clip above — the Pearl Jam joke begins about seven minutes in.

