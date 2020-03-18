Samantha Bee Teaches You How to Survive the Coronavirus Quarantine – Well, Kinda – in New Clip (Video)

Like a lot of us, Samantha Bee is holed up in her home practicing social distancing to avoid coronavirus, but on Wednesday she became the latest late night host to record some new content, a fun video clip in which she attempts to teach fans how to survive in isolation.

Spoiler: Don’t follow the advice.

“Beeing From Home,” posted to YouTube in lieu of a new episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” which like every other late night show is on hiatus, starts with Bee “just hanging out at my house fully made-up,” as she emerges from a rickety wooden shed somewhere out in the woods.

Bee jokes that she lives in the shed because “we’re not operating at def con s– my pants level,’ but that she’s been preparing for the current reality for her whole life. And, since all the firewood seems to have been bought up by hoarders, Bee said she’d just have to make some for herself. Or as she put it, “it’s cave woman time.”

Of course as it turns out, Bee had no idea how to actually chop firewood, and so it is she spends most of the just-under-four-minute video failing again and again. Despite insisting “I am a skilled, wood-chopper lady.”

She also took a minute to encourage viewers to stop hoarding food and household items as it’s leading to shortages of crucial supplies. She particularly called out people who are reselling them at a huge markup. “It’s deeply sad that the Beanie Baby of today is a 2 ounce bottle of Purell, but here we are,” she said before angrily hurling her ax at the wood.

The rest of the video saw Bee getting increasingly angry at the wood she couldn’t chop — while urging viewers to be prepared. She also promised to have more content on a daily basis, though we’re not sure if she was just being snarky.

It’s fun stuff, especially considering we’re writing this and you’re reading it from rooms we (probably) haven’t left in days. Watch the whole thing above.

