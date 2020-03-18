Samantha Bee Teaches You How to Survive the Coronavirus Quarantine – Well, Kinda – in New Clip (Video)
“Full Frontal” host is latest to post new online content during late night hiatus
Ross A. Lincoln | March 18, 2020 @ 10:17 PM
Last Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 10:18 PM
Like a lot of us, Samantha Bee is holed up in her home practicing social distancing to avoid coronavirus, but on Wednesday she became the latest late night host to record some new content, a fun video clip in which she attempts to teach fans how to survive in isolation.
Spoiler: Don’t follow the advice.
“Beeing From Home,” posted to YouTube in lieu of a new episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” which like every other late night show is on hiatus, starts with Bee “just hanging out at my house fully made-up,” as she emerges from a rickety wooden shed somewhere out in the woods.
Bee jokes that she lives in the shed because “we’re not operating at def con s– my pants level,’ but that she’s been preparing for the current reality for her whole life. And, since all the firewood seems to have been bought up by hoarders, Bee said she’d just have to make some for herself. Or as she put it, “it’s cave woman time.”
Of course as it turns out, Bee had no idea how to actually chop firewood, and so it is she spends most of the just-under-four-minute video failing again and again. Despite insisting “I am a skilled, wood-chopper lady.”
She also took a minute to encourage viewers to stop hoarding food and household items as it’s leading to shortages of crucial supplies. She particularly called out people who are reselling them at a huge markup. “It’s deeply sad that the Beanie Baby of today is a 2 ounce bottle of Purell, but here we are,” she said before angrily hurling her ax at the wood.
The rest of the video saw Bee getting increasingly angry at the wood she couldn’t chop — while urging viewers to be prepared. She also promised to have more content on a daily basis, though we’re not sure if she was just being snarky.
It’s fun stuff, especially considering we’re writing this and you’re reading it from rooms we (probably) haven’t left in days. Watch the whole thing above.
20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings, Just in Case That Would Help You Right Now (Photos)
Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because you probably won't be shocked when we tell you this is not exactly a relaxing time. But if we're gonna make it through two weeks of isolating at home to avoid a pandemic with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. Luckily, we have a solution. Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll still be smiling, even if you have to leave the safety of your house.
"Chef" (2014): This is a great movie if you want to remember the Before Times, when we could still leave our houses and eat street food. You also get a dance party in the closing credits. Take that, end times anxiety.
"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (2009): Tim FINALLY shows real affection for his son and then Flint and Sam kiss. No, I'm not coughing I'm crying.
"Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" (1993): Wait, the two dogs and their kitty friend make it home alive and Chance learns to love his family? Shut up! I'm not crying; you're crying. I SAID SHUT UP! I AM NOT CRYING!
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!" (2018): It's already one of the greatest movie musicals of all time before the ending turns into a totally insane sing along to Abba's "Super Trouper" featuring the older characters dancing with their younger selves, the ghost of Meryl Streep, and CHER!!!!
"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016): The criminally underappreciated masterpiece from The Lonely Island is nonstop hilarious, and then Michael Bolton shows up at the end to sing "Incredible Thoughts." Also, the picture here is the world's cutest kitten just hugging a dog, which you'd know if your brain was a genius.
"Sing Street" (2016): Awesome songs, a great coming-of-age story, then we end with a truly cathartic bittersweet moment of hope for the future and the successful pursuit of one's dreams. For instance, I dream of being able to leave the house again.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018): This is a pretty good kiss, too.
"Trolls" (2016): When Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sing "Can't Stop the Feeling" to turn the Bergens into happy dancing party people your mood will be dramatically improved, and I know because in November 2016 I saw this three times in the theater because, for some reason, I needed cheering up.
"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971): "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted." "What's that?" "He lived happily ever after." Just like we will once this whole thing is over.
1 of 21
Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic
Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because you probably won't be shocked when we tell you this is not exactly a relaxing time. But if we're gonna make it through two weeks of isolating at home to avoid a pandemic with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. Luckily, we have a solution. Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll still be smiling, even if you have to leave the safety of your house.