Samira Nasr Appointed Editor in Chief of Harper’s Bazaar

Nasr replaces Glenda Bailey, who stepped down in January

| June 9, 2020 @ 4:47 PM Last Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 4:32 AM
Samira Nasr

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Samira Nasr has been appointed the editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar U.S. and will begin her tenure on July 6. She will be the fashion magazine’s first black editor in chief and replaces long-time top editor Glenda Bailey, who stepped down in January.

“Bazaar has always presented the world of fashion through a unique lens — smart, vibrant, adoring. Those words could not better describe Samira, who understands and delights in the world of fashion, but has a thoroughly modern and distinctive take,” Hearst Magazines Chief Content Officer Kate Lewis said in a statement. “She innately understands the Bazaar woman because she is the Bazaar woman: passionate about fashion, culture and the issues that matter today. I know she will make something magical here.”

Nasr is the executive fashion director at Vanity Fair, where she has styled covers like the 25th annual Hollywood issue and the spring style issue featuring Lupita Nyong’o. Vanity Fair’s Radhika Jones also congratulated Nasr on the new appointment, writing on Instagram, “I’m so happy for her and her new team. And I’m so glad at this moment in history to see this role go to a woman of color. We are a small club, but growing.”

“It is a tremendous privilege to be entrusted with moving this legacy brand into a new era — one that is colorful, inclusive and celebrates the beauty of fashion on every platform — while carrying on the tradition of innovative art direction and great style that the BAZAAR audience loves so much. The most beautiful part of working in magazines is the teamwork and creating a community. I can’t wait to get started,” Nasr said.

All the Women Featured on GQ's Men of the Year Covers, From Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Aniston (Photos)

  • Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez in GQ's 2019 Men of the Year issue Daniel Jackson / GQ
  • Serena Williams Manny Carabel / Getty Images
  • Gal Gadot Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GQ
  • Shailene Woodley at the 2014 GQ Men of The Year Party Jason Merritt / Getty Images for GQ
  • Rihanna, pictured at the GQ Men of the Year party in 2012 Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
  • Mila Kunis Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
  • Scarlett Johansson Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix
  • Jennifer Aniston at the 2005 GQ Men of the Year party David Livingston / Getty Images
1 of 8

Jennifer Lopez graced GQ’s Men of the Year issue on Monday as its Icon of the Year and is the eighth woman to get a cover for the magazine’s special issue

Jennifer Lopez — the actress, producer, musician, and all-around pop culture icon — was honored with a cover for GQ's Men of the Year issue in 2019. The "Hustlers" star spoke with Jessica Pressler, the New York magazine writer who wrote the original story that "Hustlers" is based on, about her prolific career.

"There is no reason to ever be ashamed of where you're at. Not when you're doing your best. Not when you're in your best moment," Lopez told Pressler. "There's always gonna be people to tell you no. Or 'You can't.' Or 'You shouldn't.' It's gonna happen. No matter what anybody says, you just have to still be like, 'I'm still doing this. I'm still gonna succeed. I'm still gonna do my best.' Defy the odds. Why not?"

View In Gallery

