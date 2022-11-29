Samuel L. Jackson, a longtime collaborator of Quentin Tarantino’s, is responding to the director’s recent criticism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s impact on Hollywood and Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors aren’t real movie stars. “It takes an actor to be those particular characters,” Jackson said on “The View” on Tuesday.

Tarantino and his hard takes aren’t unfamiliar to the entertainment industry, but his latest comments about the MCU haven’t necessarily been taken lightly, with actors like Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi”) speaking out against him. In a recent appearance on “The View,” Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in several Tarantino films, including “Pulp Fiction,” “Django Unchained” and “Hateful Eight,” opposed Tarantino’s comments.

“Okay well it takes an actor to be those particular characters,” Jackson said, after “The View” co-host asked Jackson what his thoughts were on Tarantino’s opinion of the MCU. “And the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about? So, it’s not a big controversy for me to know that, well, apparently, these actors are movie stars. You know, Chadwick Boseman IS Black Panther. You can’t refute that. And he’s a movie star.”

The uproar surrounding Tarantino comes after the award-winning director claimed MCU actors don’t fit the mold of what a movie star is.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said on the podcast “2 Bears, 1 Cave”. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”