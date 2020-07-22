Samuel L Jackson to Play Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Primary Caregiver’ in Animated Quibi Series ‘Futha Mucka’

“S— gets weird”

| July 22, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
samuel l jackson ryan reynolds

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are teaming up to play fictional and animated versions of themselves in a new Quibi comedy series called “Futha Mucka.”

The cartoon will follow the pair after a “minor mishap” causes Jackson to become Reynolds’ “primary caregiver” and then “s— gets weird.”

Here is the show’s actual (not-super-straightforward) logline from Quibi:

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love each other. More accurately, Ryan loves Sam. When asked for comment on his feelings for Ryan, Sam said “tell them I couldn’t be reached for comment.” When a minor mishap causes Sam to become Ryan’s primary caregiver, sh*t gets weird. Ryan is delighted to spend all of his time with Sam. Sam couldn’t be reached for comment.

Also Read: Inside the Heated Debate Over SAG-AFTRA's Latest Studio Contract: Sex Scenes, Money and Quibi

Created and executive produced by Jim and Brian Kehoe, who will serve as showrunners, “Futha Mucka” is produced by Anonymous Content and Maximum Effort with animation studio Titmouse. Other executive producers include Nina Soriano for Anonymous Content, Charlie Scully and George Dewey, Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina for Titmouse, and Reynolds and Jackson.

Jackson is repped by Anonymous Content and ICM Partners. Reynolds is repped by WME. Jim and Brian Kehoe are repped by Anonymous Content and Paradigm.

Reynolds and Jackson previously costarred in 2017’s live-action buddy film “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” A sequel, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” is slated for release in 2021.

Quibi, which launched in April, currently offers two subscription prices: $4.99 with ads or $7.99 without ads.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Cursed Netflix
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Love on the Spectrum Netflix
  • Corporate Comedy Central
  • Room 104 HBO
  • wynonna earp kat barrell Syfy
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Catfish MTV
  • Coroner The CW
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • jeffrey epstein
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Lovecraft Country HBO
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness HBO Max
  • Love Fraud Showtime
  • A.P. Bio - Season 2 NBCUniversal
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer Amazon Prime Video
  • Hulu
1 of 77

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE