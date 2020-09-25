Go Pro Today

Samuel L Jackson to Reprise Nick Fury Role in Disney+ Series

It would be the ninth MCU show for streaming service

| September 25, 2020 @ 11:02 AM Last Updated: September 25, 2020 @ 11:12 AM
Marvel Cinematic Universe Nick Fury Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel

Nick Fury is coming to Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise his role as the former head of “SHIELD” for an upcoming series on the streaming service, according to multiple reports.

Jackson has appeared, mostly in supporting roles, in a variety of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with a few cameo apperances on ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He most recently co-starred with Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the most recent film in the MCU.

Variety first reported on the Nick Fury series. Kyle Bradstreet attached to write and executive produce. There are no further details about the series. Marvel Studios declined to comment, while a rep for Jackson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: 'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Lands Title Role in Marvel Studios' Disney+ Series

The series would mark the ninth Marvel Studios project at Disney+; “WandaVision” is now set to be the first to debut later this year. That series reunites Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen as Vision and Wanda Maximoff, respectively. The other seven are “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “What If…,” “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk” and “Moon Knight.” Tatiana Maslany was recently cast as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was supposed to premiere in August, but will now debut next year, after production only recently resumed following the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All 58 Theatrically Released Marvel Movies Ranked

  • marvel movies ranked
  • fantastic four rise of the silver surfer
  • xmen origins wolverine
  • elektra
  • xmen the last stand
  • Fantastic Four
  • daredevil
  • fantastic four 2005
  • the punisher
  • spider man 3
  • howard the duck
  • the punisher dolph
  • ghost rider
  • amazing spider man
  • xmen
  • the incredible hulk
  • thor
  • amazing spider man 2
  • blade trinity
  • x2
  • spider man
  • x-men-apocalypse-trailer
  • "The Avengers"
  • blade
  • ghost rider spirit of vengeance
  • bade 2
  • Big Hero 6
  • captain marvel every marvel movie ranked
  • guardians of the galaxy vol 2 drax dave bautista super bowl trailer marvel disney
  • iron man
  • Avengers Endgame
  • hulk
  • the wolverine
  • punisher war zone
  • does venom have a post-credits scene tom hardy michelle williams
  • iron man 2
  • Deadpool
  • does x-men dark phoenix have a post-credits scene
  • Spider-Man Far From Home
  • xmen first class
  • Spider-Man Homecoming mj mary jane
  • deadpool 2 crotch shot 2
  • ant-man and the wasp evangeline lilly tiny
  • doctor strange skyscraper
  • spider man 2
  • Valkyrie Thor Ragnarok music fan edit lgbtq marvel movie
  • Captain America Civil War
  • avengers infinity war wakanda reaction video national superhero day
  • Black Panther Michael B. Jordan killmonger
  • spider-man into the spider-verse every marvel movie ranked
  • x-men wolverine logan timeline
1 of 59

Decades of big-screen Marvel adaptations demand a long, ranked list. This is that list

As "The New Mutants" heads into theaters -- at least the ones that have managed to reopen due to the pandemic -- we look back at every movie based on Marvel Comics that has opened theatrically.

View In Gallery

Related Content