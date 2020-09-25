Samuel L Jackson to Reprise Nick Fury Role in Disney+ Series

Nick Fury is coming to Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise his role as the former head of “SHIELD” for an upcoming series on the streaming service, according to multiple reports.

Jackson has appeared, mostly in supporting roles, in a variety of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with a few cameo apperances on ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He most recently co-starred with Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the most recent film in the MCU.

Variety first reported on the Nick Fury series. Kyle Bradstreet attached to write and executive produce. There are no further details about the series. Marvel Studios declined to comment, while a rep for Jackson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The series would mark the ninth Marvel Studios project at Disney+; “WandaVision” is now set to be the first to debut later this year. That series reunites Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen as Vision and Wanda Maximoff, respectively. The other seven are “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “What If…,” “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk” and “Moon Knight.” Tatiana Maslany was recently cast as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was supposed to premiere in August, but will now debut next year, after production only recently resumed following the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.