Samuel L. Jackson will star in and executive produce Apple TV+’s limited series adaption of “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.”

Walter Mosley, who wrote the acclaimed best-seller, will also write the adaptation and executive produce as well. Apple Studios will produce the project in-house.

Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, a 91 year old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.

Also Read: Julia Roberts to Star in Apple TV+ Limited Series 'The Last Thing He Told Me' From Reese Witherspoon

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is Jackson’s second project for Apple TV+, following the film “The Banker.”

David Levine and Eli Selden will executive produce the project for Anonymous Content, along with Diane Houslin and Mosley.

The project is latest for the burgeoning Apple Studios, joining Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Snow Blind,” a new feature film, with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star and Gustav Möller attached to direct; “Swan Song” a genre-bending film starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Glenn Close; “Masters of the Air,” a limited drama series executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; a new drama series from Team Downey and Adam Perlman; “High Desert,” a new comedy series that will star Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; and “Carrie & Me,” a new film adapted from Carol Burnett’s best-selling memoir about her daughter.