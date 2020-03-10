San Diego Comic-Con, Next Month’s WonderCon Are Still on Despite Coronavirus Scare – For Now

Those planning to attend either July’s San Diego Comic-Con or next month’s WonderCon — or both — can rest easy knowing that both events are still on despite increasing concerns about the coronavirus. For now, at least.

“Comic-Con is working with local officials as it pertains to the COVID-19 situation and continues to monitor developments closely,” Comic-Con International said in a statement to TheWrap Tuesday. “At this time both shows, WonderCon Anaheim and Comic-Con in San Diego, are moving forward as scheduled. As always, the safety and security of all our attendees is of utmost importance. Please rest assured that these concerns are being taken very seriously and we will not make any decisions regarding the rescheduling of shows without weighing all considerations carefully.”

