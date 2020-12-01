San Francisco Mayor London Breed attended an eight-person dinner party at French Laundry the night after California Gov. Gavin Newsom dined with at least 11 others at the famed Napa Valley restaurant amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

It is not immediately clear how many households were present at the Nov. 7 dinner, which was held to celebrate the birthday of philanthropist and socialite Gorretti Lo Lui. The meal was hosted in a “partially enclosed room with a ceiling” and attended by eight people, according to the S.F. Chronicle — a similar setup to the one Newsom, who has since apologized for attending the dinner, was spotted eating in.

California COVID-19 guidelines do not have a specific limit on the number of households that can dine together indoors, but the state does discourage small private gatherings from having more than three separate households.

Representatives for Breed did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but Jeff Cretan, a spokesman for the mayor, told the Chronicle that it was a “small family birthday dinner.”

Three days after her French Laundry dinner, Breed announced that San Francisco was shutting down indoor dining after a 250% increase in coronavirus cases. And last week, the county was moved back to the purple tier — the most restrictive tier — due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.