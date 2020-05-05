“I’m gonna say no, because I think it’s so obvious that it would be a Canadian invention,” Oh said.
“Well said. The Zamboni machine was invented by Frank Zamboni in 1949 right here in L.A. County in Paramount, California, where there is no ice,” Kimmel said.
Next, she guessed that the Hawaiian pizza actually was Canadian.
“That is correct, the abomination known as the Hawaiian pizza was created by Sam Panopoulos at the Satellite Restaurant in Ontario in 1962,” Kimmel said.
She also guessed right about flannel, which was created in Wales in the 1600s and decidedly not Canadian; the California Roll, which was created by a sushi chef in Vancouver; and peanut butter, which was invented and patented by a pharmacist in Montreal in 1884 “as a food option for people who couldn’t chew,” according to Kimmel.
Watch the video above.
17 Stars Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With Their Own Tequila Brands (Photos)
The bars will be empty this Cinco de Mayo, but the good news is there are several celebrities who would love to sell you a bottle of their own personal tequila! Whether you're drinking alone or with a quarantine buddy, here are 17 stars with tequila brands who will be toasting to themselves this year.
Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind via Getty
Star(s): Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Brand: Teremana
YouTube
Star(s): George Clooney and Rande Gerber
Brand: Casamigos
YouTube
Star(s): Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul
Brand: Dos Hombres
Getty
Star(s): Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine
Brand: Santo Mezquila
Getty
Star(s): Rita Ora
Brand: Prospero
Prospero Spirits
Star(s): E-40
Brand: E. Cuarenta
E. Cuarenta on Facebook
Star(s): AC/DC
Brand: Thunderstruck
Getty
Star(s): Toby Keith
Brand: Wild Shot
Getty
Star(s): Justin Timberlake
Brand: Sauza 901
YouTube
Star(s): Sean Combs
Brand: DeLeón
Getty
Star(s): Carlos Santana
Brand: Casa Nobles
YouTube
Star(s): Chris Noth
Brand: Ambhar Tequila
Fox News
Star(s): Rammstein
Brand: Rammstein
Getty
Star(s): Charlie Sheen
Brand: Don Sueños
Getty
Star(s): Michael Jordan
Brand: Cincoro
Michael Jordan with Mark Smith via Getty Images
Star(s): Nick Jonas and John Varvatos
Brand: Villa One
Getty
Star(s): Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins
Brand: SUMMERGODS
Getty
These actors may tilt a few, but singers seem to love the stuff
