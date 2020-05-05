Sandra Oh paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, and the late-night host did not waste an opportunity to test her knowledge about her home country of Canada.

The two played a game of “Is It Canadian?”, in which Oh had to guess whether famous inventions were made by a Canadian, from a Zamboni to Hawaiian pizza to peanut butter.

Oh passed the test with flying colors, proving her Candian roots have not left her despite years of making movies and TV in Hollywood.

First up was the Zamboni machine. You know, those giant contraptions people ride around ice rinks to smooth them out?

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Is Not Down With 'Suicidal Beachgoers' Trying to Force States to End Coronavirus Lockdowns Early (Video)

“I’m gonna say no, because I think it’s so obvious that it would be a Canadian invention,” Oh said.

“Well said. The Zamboni machine was invented by Frank Zamboni in 1949 right here in L.A. County in Paramount, California, where there is no ice,” Kimmel said.

Next, she guessed that the Hawaiian pizza actually was Canadian.

“That is correct, the abomination known as the Hawaiian pizza was created by Sam Panopoulos at the Satellite Restaurant in Ontario in 1962,” Kimmel said.

She also guessed right about flannel, which was created in Wales in the 1600s and decidedly not Canadian; the California Roll, which was created by a sushi chef in Vancouver; and peanut butter, which was invented and patented by a pharmacist in Montreal in 1884 “as a food option for people who couldn’t chew,” according to Kimmel.

Watch the video above.